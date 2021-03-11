Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £25,600 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Gary Bullard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($33,446.56).

Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 254 ($3.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. Spirent Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.25 ($3.45).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

