Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

