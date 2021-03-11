Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.24

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 19577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

