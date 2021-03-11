Spirit Realty Capital’s (SRC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SRC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $82,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.