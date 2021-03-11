Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $156,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWH stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $763.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

