Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,692 shares of company stock worth $10,313,911 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 235.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 120,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.49. 10,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,643. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.