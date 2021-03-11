SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Announces $0.09 — Dividend

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 159,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $69.34.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

