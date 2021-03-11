Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $4.68 billion. Square posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $14.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173,030 shares of company stock valued at $265,111,640 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $226.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $201.14. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

