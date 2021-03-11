SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading 5.3% Higher

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 70,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$63.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. The Company is focused on evaluating and developing the Lola Graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa.

