SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 360.9% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Investec upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

