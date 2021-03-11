St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

STBMY stock remained flat at $$7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. St Barbara has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Get St Barbara alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.3096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.