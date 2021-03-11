St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,070.62

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,070.62 ($13.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,257.50 ($16.43). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.31), with a volume of 1,349,851 shares changing hands.

STJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,199.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,070.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Paul Manduca bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £120,500 ($157,434.02).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

