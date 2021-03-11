St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011.88 ($13.22).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Paul Manduca bought 10,000 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120,500 ($157,434.02).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,247.50 ($16.30) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,199.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,070.62. The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

