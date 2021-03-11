St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $361.19

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.19 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 407 ($5.32). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 403.50 ($5.27), with a volume of 128,213 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £898.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.02%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.