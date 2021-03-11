Stably USD (USDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $680,187.84

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $680,187.84 and approximately $12,998.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,617,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,179 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

