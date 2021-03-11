Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 11th total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.