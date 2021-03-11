Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Stamps.com worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

