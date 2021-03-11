Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

