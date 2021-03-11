Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.