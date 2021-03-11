Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Star Bulk Carriers traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 14883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

