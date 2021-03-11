Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,392,819 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.