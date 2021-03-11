Status Price Tops $0.0941 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Status has a market capitalization of $326.63 million and $31.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.00698790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.