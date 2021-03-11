StaysBASE (SBS) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaysBASE has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $230,191.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StaysBASE has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00496606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00576864 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074041 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,723,637 coins and its circulating supply is 3,315,568 coins.

StaysBASE Coin Trading

