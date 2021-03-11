Stealth (XST) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $25,954.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018110 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,870,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

