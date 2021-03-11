Steem Dollars Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00012911 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.41 or 0.00954221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.00327224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026385 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001355 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,321,541 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.