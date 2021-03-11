Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $172.11 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $172.11 million and $14.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,995.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.09 or 0.00950229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.69 or 0.00323625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00026348 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002828 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,097,582 coins and its circulating supply is 376,123,488 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

