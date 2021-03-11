SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $91,588.17 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00814126 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

