Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post sales of $516.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.10 million and the lowest is $514.40 million. Stepan posted sales of $449.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Stepan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $129.02 on Thursday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.