Stephens Downgrades Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Equal Weight

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,078. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $962.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

