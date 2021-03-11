Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

