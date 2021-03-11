stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Volume Hits $152,867.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $319.27 million and approximately $152,867.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,725.74 or 0.03115685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.28 or 0.00504212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00052538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00523118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 185,006 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

