Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

APD stock opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

