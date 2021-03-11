Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,273 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

