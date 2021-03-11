Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56.

