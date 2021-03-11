Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 15,477 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $166.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

