Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,677 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Accenture stock opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

