Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 39,326 Shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.