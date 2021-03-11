Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,827 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after buying an additional 407,892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

