Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.