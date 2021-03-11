Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME stock opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.59. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

