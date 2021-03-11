Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,073.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,325,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

