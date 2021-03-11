Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

