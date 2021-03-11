Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $563.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $784.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.58. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.