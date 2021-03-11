Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Comcast by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,281,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 290,009 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Comcast by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 346,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 197,976 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 578,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 66,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 838,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.