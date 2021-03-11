Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.92 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 517,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $117.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

