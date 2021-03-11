Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.