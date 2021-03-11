Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.30 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,727 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.