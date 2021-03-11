Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.71 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 136,180 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

