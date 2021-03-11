Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

