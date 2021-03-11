Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,518,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

