Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $288.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.84 and a 200 day moving average of $342.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

